Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $89.16. Approximately 61,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 317,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 19.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Century Communities by 283.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Century Communities by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

