Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.11

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 300510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Chakana Copper Trading Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.