Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84,436 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,136. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.