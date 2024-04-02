Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.03. 298,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

