Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.3%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.22 and last traded at $159.58. Approximately 2,470,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,634,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average is $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

