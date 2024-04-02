Chico Wealth RIA Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chico Wealth RIA increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.5% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $490.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505,105. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.