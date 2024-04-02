China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Announces Dividend of $1.13

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.1282 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSWYY remained flat at C$25.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$27.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.58.
About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group
