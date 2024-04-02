Chubb (NYSE:CB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CB. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.56.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $257.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

