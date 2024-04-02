CIBC Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $175.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

TFI International stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,987. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.01. TFI International has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

