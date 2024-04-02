Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

American Express Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.95. The company had a trading volume of 131,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

