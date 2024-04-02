Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.36 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LOW traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $245.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

