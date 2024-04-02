Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

