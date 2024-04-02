Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $851,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $157.79. The company had a trading volume of 100,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,593. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

