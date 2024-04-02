Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 143 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 170,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.