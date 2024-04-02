Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $9,593,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.82. 18,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.38. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

