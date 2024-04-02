Citigroup Boosts Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target to $6.29

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.29 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Doma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOMA

Doma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Doma

DOMA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 123,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Doma has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 90.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.