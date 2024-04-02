Citigroup Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $236.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $237.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.82. 524,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,007. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.23. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $185.19 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,661,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

