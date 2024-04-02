ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

