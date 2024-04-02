CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
CCNE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,719. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $415.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.