CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.19

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 87936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,133.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

