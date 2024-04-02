Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
CCB traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 60,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The company has a market cap of $518.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.40 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
