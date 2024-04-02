Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 8%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 319,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,207,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COGT. Wedbush raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

