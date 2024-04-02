Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

