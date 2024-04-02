Comparing Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) & Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 3 0 0 2.00

Afya has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.62 -$28.88 million N/A N/A Afya $576.09 million 2.96 $77.38 million $0.86 21.19

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Afya 13.54% 15.88% 7.16%

Risk & Volatility

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.04, meaning that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Afya beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

