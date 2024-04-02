COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.26. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 171,834 shares.

Specifically, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,925 shares of company stock worth $1,280,936. Company insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 186,040 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.