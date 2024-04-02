CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 457,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 201,837 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CompoSecure by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

