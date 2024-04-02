Compound Price Down 10% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $71.15 or 0.00108258 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $576.07 million and approximately $58.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00016788 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,653 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,557.73446992 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.81981756 USD and is down -10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $66,305,175.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

