Compton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,226 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,226 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,237,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $397,599,000 after buying an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.