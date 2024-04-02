Compton Financial Group LLC Has $40.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Compton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 14.2% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $40,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

