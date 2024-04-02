Compton Financial Group LLC Makes New $11.31 Million Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

