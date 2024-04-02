Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.37

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $155.44 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,044.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.98 or 0.00956903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00161634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00185145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00133185 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,986,060,032 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,587,126 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,985,899,277.74 with 3,848,399,269.5 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37582989 USD and is down -15.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $385,693,709.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.