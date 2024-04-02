Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Sells $123,629.78 in Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $123,629.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $17,307.84.

On Thursday, January 4th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 612 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $9,730.80.

Contango Ore Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CTGO stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,242. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 633.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 309,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Contango Ore by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Contango Ore by 227.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

