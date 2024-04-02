Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Copart by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Copart by 96.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 296,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,632. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,572,750 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

