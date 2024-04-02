Coral Products (LON:CRU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.41

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.41 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 69581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.13).

Coral Products Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.73. The firm has a market cap of £9.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,070.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Featured Articles

