Cordant Inc. Buys New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. 1,014,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,790. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.