Cordant Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cordant Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,854,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after buying an additional 3,326,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after buying an additional 1,921,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 5,836,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

