Cordant Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cordant Inc. owned 0.48% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,031,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 91,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,903. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $454.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.