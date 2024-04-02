Cordant Inc. Has $956,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cordant Inc. owned 0.60% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,189,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 339,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 317,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period.

DFSE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,033. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

