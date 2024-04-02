Cordant Inc. Sells 3,575 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cordant Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.2% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. 2,226,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.