Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 12,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

