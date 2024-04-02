Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 110,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,389. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.