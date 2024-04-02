Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $4.32 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.05 or 0.00016708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and $6.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

