Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $11.00 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and $243.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.00 or 0.00016702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00071814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00027656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.