Cosmos Price Reaches $10.86 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.24 billion and $252.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.86 or 0.00016714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00071563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00026422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.