Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 18,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 5,725,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,106. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.