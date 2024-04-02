Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 53,495 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 163,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.