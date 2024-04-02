Country Club Bank GFN Buys 197 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.24. 507,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,286. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average of $168.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

