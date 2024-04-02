Country Club Bank GFN Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 641.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,661,000. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,308,111. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

