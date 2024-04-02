Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.84. 1,898,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

