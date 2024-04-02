Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.30 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.40. 877,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average of $165.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.